Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post $127.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the highest is $132.48 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 121.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 2,856,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

