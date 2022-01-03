Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,524,000.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,578. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

