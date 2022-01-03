Zacks: Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $972.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $972.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

NYSE:MTN opened at $327.90 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.31. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

