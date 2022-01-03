Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $197.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $175.02 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.