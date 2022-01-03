Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

