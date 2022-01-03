Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $49.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

