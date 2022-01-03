Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.91. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,417. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.