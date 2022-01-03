Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.14. 19,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

