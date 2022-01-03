Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the lowest is $12.78 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.22 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $241.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.