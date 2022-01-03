Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $82.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

