Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

