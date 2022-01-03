Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.