Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.95.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $16.25 on Monday. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

