Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $211.10 or 0.00454412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $138,904.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars.

