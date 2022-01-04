$0.44 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,996. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.