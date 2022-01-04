$0.65 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GIII opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

