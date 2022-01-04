$0.76 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

