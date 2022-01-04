$1.58 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.14. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,201. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

