$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. 1,409,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.