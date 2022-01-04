$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $113.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.58 million and the lowest is $113.00 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,621 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,903. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,633. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $95.16 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

