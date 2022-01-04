11,681 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Repligen accounts for about 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

RGEN stock traded down $20.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.