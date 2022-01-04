$129.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $129.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.78 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $385.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.06 million to $399.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.