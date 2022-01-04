$193.56 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $193.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

