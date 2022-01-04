$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post sales of $194.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $779.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

