1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $3.90 million and $15,841.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104330 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

