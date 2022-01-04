$2.14 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $339.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

