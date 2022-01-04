$2.20 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG opened at $47.28 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.