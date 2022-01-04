$201.89 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $201.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.19 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $764.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $766.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $797.23 million, with estimates ranging from $767.74 million to $812.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

HIW stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

