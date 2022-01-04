$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce sales of $205.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $779.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

