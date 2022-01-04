21,805 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. iShares US Utilities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

