$230.07 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $230.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.13 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 34,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,979. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

