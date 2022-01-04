$261.41 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report sales of $261.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.12 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $805.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $9.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.96. 145,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.88. Upstart has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

