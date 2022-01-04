2,854 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

