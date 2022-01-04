$289.22 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $289.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $955.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 6.04.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock valued at $837,330. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.