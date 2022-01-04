$290.10 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,955. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

