$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

