$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

