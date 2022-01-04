33,603 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

