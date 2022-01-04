$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report $35.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $131.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

