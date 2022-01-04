$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.63 million and the highest is $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.