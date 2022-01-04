3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Up 1.4%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 50,665 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

