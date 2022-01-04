4,777,087 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,357,000. Boston Partners owned 0.86% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,272,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

