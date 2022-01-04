$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.41 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $186.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 316,811 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,158. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96. Safehold has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

