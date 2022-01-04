$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 182,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of -0.26.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

