$605.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $605.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.00 million and the highest is $669.80 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 317,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,248. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

