$69.22 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. CarLotz posted sales of $37.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $244.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 48,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

