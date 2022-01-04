$7.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $7.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.89.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

