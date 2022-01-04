$702.40 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $702.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.80 million to $708.00 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE:ITT opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

