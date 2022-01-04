$723.13 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $723.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.30 million and the lowest is $717.78 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

COLD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

