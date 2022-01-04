$778.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $778.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.10 million and the highest is $860.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $745.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

